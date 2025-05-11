403
Trump Says Pakistan, India Reached Full Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) On Saturday, United States Leader Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following several days of heavy combat.
Trump revealed the news through social media, expressing satisfaction with the outcome: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great."
The ceasefire agreement came after Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation in the early hours of Saturday, responding to Indian military strikes earlier in the week, which targeted what India referred to as “terrorist” sites within Pakistan.
Shortly after Leader Trump's announcement, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, confirmed the ceasefire, stating on X: “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect.
Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”
Dar also acknowledged the significant role of foreign ministers from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UK, as well as other nations in facilitating the agreement.
Vikram Misri, India’s Foreign Secretary, also confirmed the development. He explained that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to India’s DGMO at 15:35 hours that afternoon.
Both sides mutually agreed to halt all military activities, including land, air, and sea operations, starting at 17:00 hours IST that day.
Misri further added that both sides had been instructed to ensure the implementation of this agreement, with plans for another discussion between the military chiefs on May 12.
