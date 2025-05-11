Fires At Key Sudan Fuel Depot 'Fully Contained': Civil Defence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Port Sudan: Sudan's civil defence forces said on Sunday they had "fully contained" fires that erupted at the main fuel depot and other strategic sites in Port Sudan -- the seat of the army-backed government which has come under drone attacks blamed on paramilitaries over the past week.

In a statement posted on the force's Facebook page, civil defence director Osman Atta said the fires -- involving "large quantities of petroleum reserves" -- were brought under control following an intensive operation using "foam materials" and a "meticulously executed plan".

The fires caused by a strike on the fuel depot last Monday had spread across "warehouses filled with fuel", the Sudanese army-aligned authorities said, warning of a "potential disaster in the area".

The Red Sea port city, which had been seen as a safe haven from the devastating two-year conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has been hit by daily drone strikes since last Sunday.

The long-range attacks have damaged several key facilities, including the country's sole international civilian airport, its largest working fuel depot and the city's main power station.

A military source told AFP on condition of anonymity on Saturday that air defences in the towns of Jebeit and Sinkat -- around 120 kilometres west of Port Sudan -- shot down two drones that had been targeting facilities in the area.

Witnesses also reported on Sunday drone strikes targeting the airport in Atbara, a city in the northern state of River Nile.