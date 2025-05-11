Messi Suffers Worst Defeat In MLS As Miami Fall Again

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Lionel Messi suffered the heaviest defeat of his MLS career as Inter Miami crashed to a 4-1 loss against Minnesota United on Saturday.

The Argentine scored in the second half but Miami's defence was once again exposed as they fell to a fourth defeat in their last five games in all competitions -- a run which has seen them concede 14 goals.

With Luis Suarez injured, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano opted to play without a recognised target striker with Messi floating in front of a five-man midfield.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane fired Minnesota ahead in the 32nd minute after Miami's defence was exposed by a clever pass from Joaquín Pereyra to Carlos Harvey, who picked out the South African international striker in the box.

Messi provided the first real reminder of his presence six minutes later when he worked some space in a crowded area but his low right-foot shot was harmless.

Minnesota doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when a long throw from Michael Boxall was headed on by Nicolas Romero and Anthony Markanich nodded home at the back post.

Messi struck three minutes after the interval when he was found in the box by Jordi Alba and provided his characteristic killer first touch and deadly finish to reduce the deficit.

But Minnesota responded magnificently -- Tani Oluwaseyi headed a corner goalwards and Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt headed into his own net.

Then the excellent Oluwaseyi held off Noah Allen before slipping the ball inside to Robin Lod and the Finnish midfielder made no mistake with a perfect side-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Former Barcelona and Argentina midfielder Mascherano, who said his plans had to been impacted by stand-in forward Fafa Picault suffering a migraine before the game, was disappointed with the way his team had failed to react to a threat they had been ready for.

"It's a tough loss for us. We knew Minnesota could hurt us in this way, in transitions, on set pieces, and they hurt us in (exactly) the way we had prepared for the game and that's what worries me the most," he said.

"If the players drop their levels, clearly the responsibility falls on me. All on me. If the coach does not convince them or transmit what he is looking for, all the responsibility falls on the coach."



Red Bulls hammer Galaxy

The New York Red Bulls gained revenge over the Los Angeles Galaxy for beating them in last season's MLS Cup final in extraordinarily emphatic fashion as they hammered the champions 7-0.

The Galaxy look nothing like champions and remain bottom of the Western Conference without a win and with just three points from 12 games.

Greg Vanney's side, robbed of star midfielder Riqui Puig due to long term injury, were also without wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil but their problems were at the other end of the field.

German forward Eric Choupa-Moting scored twice and Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg added a brace, including a superb curling free-kick, as the Red Bulls rampaged over the hapless Galaxy defence.

Local-born teenager Frankie Westfield looked to have given the Philadelphia Union a big win over the Columbus Crew with a 64th minute thunderbolt, his first goal in MLS.

But the Crew grabbed a stoppage time leveller from Sean Zawadski for a 2-2 draw, which maintains their unbeaten record on the road.

The Crew are second in the Eastern Conference with the Union third and Miami in fourth spot.

Cincinnati remain top of the East after a 2-1 win over Austin.

San Diego continued their impressive start to life in MLS with a 2-1 win at St. Louis with goals from Milan Iloski and Danish winger Anders Dreyer.

Nashville's strong season continued with a 2-1 win over Charlotte thanks to a volley from Hany Mukhtar and a powerfully driven 54th-minute winner from Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg.