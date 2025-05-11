Doha International Book Fair Discusses Qatari Experience Of Documenting History, Heritage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatari officials and writers highlighted the importance of documenting Qatar's history, heritage, and prominent figures, emphasizing its role in reinforcing national identity and the efforts of institutions and individuals to enrich libraries and sources of knowledge with this deep-rooted legacy.

This came during a panel discussion held at the main stage of the 34th Doha International Book Fair celebrating a book authored by H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani and published by Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press and the Al Faisal International Foundation for Culture and Knowledge on Qatar's history.

The panel praised the role of the Ministry of Culture, Qatar Museums, the Qatar National Library, and the Qatar National Archives, along with the personal efforts of Sheikh Faisal in preserving Qatar's heritage through documentation, museum collections, and knowledge promotion.

H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani, founder and chairman of the Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge, stressed the importance of preserving Qatar's unique history and heritage by documenting national memory and safeguarding its sources, including books and key figures.

He affirmed the foundation's readiness to support researchers across all fields of knowledge and culture by granting them access to its resources.

For his part, Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, commended the efforts of Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani in elevating the Doha International Book Fair into a landmark cultural event and a celebration of thought and creativity. He emphasized the role of culture in preserving national memory, which he described as the mirror of a people's life, values, heritage, and traditions. Al Kawari also underlined the responsibility of institutions such as the Ministry of Culture, museums, the national archive, the national library, and universities in shouldering the burden of documentation. He cautioned against the challenges posed by the accelerating digital revolution, where credible information is often mixed with unreliable content, stressing the continuing value of printed books as trustworthy sources of knowledge, while also calling for positive engagement with digital advancements.

Former President of the 66th Session of the UN General Assembly and former High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, H E Nassir bin Abdulaziz Al Nasser spoke about Qatar's diplomatic image on the international stage. He outlined the country's role during key turning points in modern history, and the vision of Qatar's leadership in promoting peaceful dialogue to resolve conflicts. He emphasized the country's principled and balanced stances, its impactful role at the UN Security Council and General Assembly, and its leadership in the Alliance of Civilizations. He called for documenting Qatar's diplomatic positions and institutions to serve as a reference for future generations.

Also speaking was Chairman of the Board of the Qatar Press Center H E Saad bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi, reflected on Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim's contributions as a cultural, intellectual, and heritage figure, praising his continued generosity and role in enhancing museums with rare artifacts and supporting academic, cultural, and sports institutions.

Former Professor of Political Science at Qatar University and former member of the Shura Council, H E Dr. Yousuf bin Mohammed Al Obaidan highlighted the significance of documenting Qatar's history in a scientific and methodical manner to serve as a historical reference for the state, its leaders, and society. He stressed the importance of covering all historical periods through accurate documentation and analysis, noting the value of such efforts for educational and research institutions. He praised Sheikh Faisal's pioneering contributions in this field.