Unexploded Charge Of Russian Drone Defused In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Near one of the frontline villages in Sumy region, explosives experts neutralized an unexploded charge of a Russian drone.

This was reported by the regional police in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Not far from one of the frontline villages in Sumy region, police explosives experts found an unexploded warhead of a Russian drone. Thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of the specialists, we managed to neutralize the threat that could have taken human lives,” the statement said.

It is noted that the UAV's charge contained a large amount of explosives.

Police explosives experts conducted a controlled detonation outside the settlement.

As reported, fragments of the Russian UAV“Geranium-2” were found on the territory of one of the forests in Kyiv region.

Photo: National Police