Pres. Trump: Great Progress Made In Trade Negotiation With China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 11 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump said that "great progress" was made in the trade negotiations with China during a meeting held in Switzerland.
In a statement on Truth Social Platform Saturday, President Trump said "A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to."
"A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. Great progress made," Trump affirmed.
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer arrived to Switzerland this week to meet representatives of China and discuss trade matters as Trump hinted at a possible lower of tariffs imposed on China.
Trump imposed additional tariffs on China previously, a matter, which was met by a counter tariff from Beijing, leading to rising trade tension amongst the two economic powers. (end)
