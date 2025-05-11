Satellite Data Services Market Size To Worth USD 55.17 Bn By 2032, Growing At 21.1% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights Cites Strong Government Support
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Rising Demand for Satellite-based Earth Observation Data
|
|Escalating Concerns Over Climate Change and Environmental Monitoring
|
|Geopolitical Tensions and National Security Concerns
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in satellite data services market research report:
- Spire Global Planet Labs SATPALDA Geospatial Services Maxar Technologies BlackSky Global Harris Geospatial Airbus Defense and Space Orbital Insight ICEYE Descartes Labs ESA CGI Group
Key Developments
- In April 2025, Airbus-built forest monitoring satellite Biomass was launched into orbit. This new satellite will use its P-band synthetic aperture radar instrument to measure forest biomass. In January 2025, Planet Labs successfully launched its Pelican-2 satellite as well as 36 SuperDoves of Flock 4G on SpaceX's Transporter-12 Rideshare mission. Pelican-2 satellite has the tendency to provide up to 40 cm class resolution imagery for cross sensor analysis. In August 2024, Spire Global Inc. launched seven LEMUR satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-11 mission. These newly launched satellites are designed for a variety of applications, including enhancing weather forecasting, improving maritime ship tracking, and enabling global soil moisture monitoring.
Market Segmentation
Vertical Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Agriculture Engineering Infrastructure Defense Security Others
End-user Industry Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Government & Military Commercial Service
Service Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Image Data Data Analytics
Deployment Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Cloud On-premises
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
