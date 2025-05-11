Mother's Day: Pahalgam Terror Victim's Mother Recalls Final Trip To Kashmir With Her Son, 'He Held My Hand...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) On Mother's Day, Pahalgam terror attack victim's mother, Seema Dwivedi, recalled her final trip to Jammu and Kashmir with her son Shubham, who she said would've been alive had there been no network in the Baisaran valley.

Thirty-year-old Shubham Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was on a holiday with 11 people, including his wife Ashanya, parents, in-laws, sister and sister's family.

Seema told Hindustan Times that Shubham, her prince, her rajkumar, was very affectionate and took good care of her till he passed.“Whenever I felt even slightly unwell, he would immediately say, 'Aap baith jao, main sab kuch kar doonga.'”

“Itna care karta tha,” she said, adding that he was the one who looked after her every time she fell sick, which was often.

“When we went to Kashmir , he held my hand all through the trek in fear that I would fall,” she recalled.

Talking about the fateful afternoon of April 22, Seema said some of the family members had decided to cut short their trek to the lower bound only, and Shubham too would have stayed with her had the ponywala not informed him about the strong network in the valley.

“Hum log jab upar Pahalgam jaa rahe the, toh hum beech raste se hi neeche aa gaye. Maine usse poocha, 'Shubham, neeche chaloge beta?' Toh usne ghode wale se poocha, 'Bhaiya, upar network aata hai?' Toh usne jawab diya ki aata hai,” she said.

"Then Shubham decided to go further up. Agar ghode wale ne kaha hota ki network nahi aata hai, toh mera beta bhi mere saath neeche aa jaata,” she added.

Wishing to see her son for one more time, Shubham's mother said,“Jab woh hua tha, uske nana ne uska naam Prince rakha tha, ki humara rajkumar hua hai. Ab har waqt yahi lagta hai ki bas kahin se woh wapis aa jaye.”