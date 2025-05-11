'De Diya Sindoor': Amitabh Bachchan Invokes 'Agnipath' In Tribute To Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint) After a series of blank posts on X since April 22, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan finally reacted to Operation Sindoor which was launched by India in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. In the post, Amitabh Bachchan invoked his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poetry while remembering the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the post, Amitabh Bachchan recalled a chilling reply a Pahalgam tourist got from a terrorist when she had requested him to kill her too."I won't kill you. Go tell this to Modi ," the terrorist had reportedly told the woman whose husband was already killed in the attack.

Paying tribute to the couple, Amitabh Bachchan said he was reminded of his father's poetry. He wrote: "“ है चिता की राख कर में, माँगती सिंदूर दुनिया“ .. (बाबूजी की पंक्ति) तो“ ....“ ने ; दे दिया सिंदूर !!! Operation Sindoor !!!"

Bachchan didn't mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name in his post.

He went on to salute armed soldiers and invoked Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem 'Agneepath'.

Amitabh Bachchan's X handle showed blank posts by the actor since April 22 - when a group of terrorists opened fire at people present in the Pahalgam area - a well-known tourist spot in the Jammu and Kashmir. At least 26 people died in the attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF) , a Pakistan-based Lashkar-E-Taiba offshoot, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the attack, India has taken a slew of measures against Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and supporting cross-border terrorism. The Indian government also launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. Several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat were under blackouts; sirens were heard blaring in these vulnerable areas along the India-Pakistan border.

Advisories were also issued by authorities to ensure civilians' safety, while armed forces retaliated against Pakistan's attack on Indian infrastructure .

After intense firing, India and Pakistan reached an "understanding" to stop military action by both sides. "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action," Jaishankar said in a social media post. However, Pakistan violated this "ceasefire" just hours after the "understanding" was announced.

It's only after these developments that actor Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, with a poetry that paid tribute to Pahalgan terror attack victims.