Dave Labs Hero Product, Royalty Visa Card — A Lifetime Asset for the Next Financial Generation
(MENAFN- Encrypt Business) [Dubai, UAE – May 3rd, 2025] – After a historic private round that saw 70 million tokens sold in just four days, Dave Labs has revealed the next chapter in its journey: the Dave Labs Royalty Visa Card. Built as more than just a payment tool, this limited-edition card promises real-world spending power, lifetime royalties, and financial status that only a few will ever hold.
With only 5,000 cards ever to be issued globally, the Royalty Visa Card introduces a bold new idea to the financial world — turning everyday spending into a revenue-generating asset.
“We didn’t want to build just another payment product,” said the Dave Labs spokesperson.
“We wanted to design a card that gives power back to its holder — something you use and earn from for life.”
A Card That Rewards You, Forever
The Royalty Visa Card isn’t just rare — it’s built with long-term benefits. Cardholders become part of a revenue ecosystem that shares in 1% of transaction fees from across the entire Dave Labs card network. This means that as the user base grows, so does the income potential of each Royalty Card holder.
But this opportunity comes with a limit. The 5,000 Royalty Cards are available only to members who purchase $2,500 worth of DAVE Tokens — locking in a fixed rate that will not be available during the upcoming public round, where the token is expected to list at a higher value.
What Makes It Different?
Each Royalty Visa Card comes with a suite of powerful features:
✅ Apple Pay & Google Pay compatibility
✅ Global ATM withdrawals
✅ Real-time Visa spending power
✅ 1% lifetime revenue share
✅ No expiry — it’s a lifetime asset
✅ Referral rewards up to $500 per successful signup
In a market flooded with short-term hype, Dave Labs has built something with long-term value and utility — a physical product backed by digital innovation.
A Status Symbol in Your Wallet
Owning the Royalty Visa Card isn’t just about perks — it’s about position. Only 5,000 individuals worldwide will hold this status. And once the cards are claimed, the door closes permanently.
The exclusivity is intentional. Dave Labs aims to make every Royalty Cardholder a core participant in its expanding ecosystem — from tokenized assets to cross-border utilities and future digital finance integrations.
“This is not a launch. This is the start of a new class of financial ownership,” the team added.
What Comes Next?
With the Royalty Visa Card rolling out and the public round around the corner, Dave Labs is building fast and building for the future. The tokenized economy is no longer theory — it’s real, it's usable, and it's rewarding.
Those looking to claim their place in this new financial chapter are encouraged to act quickly. The Royalty Card supply is limited — but the rewards may last a lifetime.
Contact Person: Shreya Shri
Company: Dave Labs
Email: ...
City: Dubai
Country: UAE
Website:
