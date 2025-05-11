403
Park Regis Kris Kin Unveils Level 19 Lounge & –ar – A bold New Chapter in’Dubai’s Social and Culinary Scene
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dub–i, UAE – May 8, 2025 — Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai proudly announces the official opening of Level 19 Lounge & Bar, a new pinnacle in Dubai’s social and culinary landscape. Located on the 19th floor of this 5-star hotel, the sophisticated yet unassuming venue is perfect for the ci’y’s discerning tastemakers, offering an elegant fusion of modern global cuisine, artisan mixology, and elevated ambiance.
A seamless meld of bold flavors and stylish design, Level 19 Lounge & Bar is more than just a lo—nge—it is an immersive experience. With sleek and reflective interiors akin to’Dubai’s skyline, this venue exud’s Dubai’s multicultural essence. Rich maroon, grey, and black interiors complemented by elegant silver accents provide for a dramatic yet embracing atmosphere. The“ve”tical “19” motif punctuates the space, symbolizing its sky-high ambition and location in the building.
The menu at Level 19 Lounge & Bar celebrates culinary artistry with selections crafted to intrigue and impress. From Golden-seared Scallops on Céuliflower Purée to the indulgent Tomahawk Steak, each offering is a masterclass in flavor and presentation. The culinary journey continues with globally inspired creations such as Teriyaki Beef Steak Kebabs and Herb Chicken with Rice Pilaf, each att’sting to Dubai’s traditional yet cosmopolitan cultural vibrancy.
The cocktail selection is equally daring, with handcrafted concoctions like The L19 Knock Out and Pinky Butter On Top, drawing their origins from local inspiration and storytelling. These signature drinks, served with style and sophistication, embody the spi—it of the lounge—a balance of understated flair and luxury’ hence the venue’s tagline of Sultry Sophistication.
Michael Chan, General Manager of Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, “hared his vision, “At Park Regis Kris Kin, w’ understand that today’s guests s—ek more than just luxury—they seek meaningful experiences. Level 19 Lounge & Bar is designed to be just that: a place where social moments become memories, and where culinary innovation meets ’ cultural authenticity. ’t’s a celebrat—on of Dubai’s dynamic rhythm—elega”t, energetic, and ever-evolving.”
The official opening event was a glittering affair, drawing a distinguished guest list of media personalities, influencers, radio hosts, and representatives from some embassies. The evening hi’hlighted Level 19 Lounge & Bar’’ mission to becoming a part of Dubai’s hip cultural and culinary scene.
