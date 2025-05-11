403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modon sells out Nawayef Village, the first townhouses on Hudayriyat Island, with a total value of AED 2 billion, within a few hours
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 9 May 2025: Modon Holding P.S.C. (“Modon”), an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, has confirmed the sell-out of Nawayef Village – a vibrant gated community offering the first townhouses on Hudayriyat Island – within the same day of launch. The sell-out of 378 units generated approximately AED 2 billion.
The high demand for the Nawayef Village development – an integrated community offering three- and four-bedroom townhouses and five-bedroom twin villas inspired by the classic beauty of the Tuscan countryside – highlights the strong appetite for such properties in Abu Dhabi, and the enduring appeal of the sought-after Hudayriyat Island.
Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “At Modon, we are on a mission to build vibrant communities across Abu Dhabi and to position the UAE capital as one of the world’s best places to live, invest, and work. With Nawayef Village, we seek to reimagine urban living and continuously enhance the residential offering in the city.”
Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The success of Nawayef Village is a testament to Modon’s track record and commitment to developing groundbreaking projects and highlights the growing demand for townhouses in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. We will continue to bring to life communities that meet the expectations of those who seek an exceptional lifestyle in line with the highest international standards of excellence.”
To register interest in the upcoming phases of Nawayef Village, please visit or call 800 MODON.
Nawayef Village forms an integral part of the wider Nawayef luxury residential neighbourhood, an elevated freehold development that will offer an entirely superior living experience at the heart of Hudayriyat Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations.
The high demand for the Nawayef Village development – an integrated community offering three- and four-bedroom townhouses and five-bedroom twin villas inspired by the classic beauty of the Tuscan countryside – highlights the strong appetite for such properties in Abu Dhabi, and the enduring appeal of the sought-after Hudayriyat Island.
Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “At Modon, we are on a mission to build vibrant communities across Abu Dhabi and to position the UAE capital as one of the world’s best places to live, invest, and work. With Nawayef Village, we seek to reimagine urban living and continuously enhance the residential offering in the city.”
Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The success of Nawayef Village is a testament to Modon’s track record and commitment to developing groundbreaking projects and highlights the growing demand for townhouses in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. We will continue to bring to life communities that meet the expectations of those who seek an exceptional lifestyle in line with the highest international standards of excellence.”
To register interest in the upcoming phases of Nawayef Village, please visit or call 800 MODON.
Nawayef Village forms an integral part of the wider Nawayef luxury residential neighbourhood, an elevated freehold development that will offer an entirely superior living experience at the heart of Hudayriyat Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment