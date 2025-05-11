403
FNP and Starbucks Brew Up a Thought’ul Surprise for Moms This Mother’s Day
(MENAFN- Value360india) 8 May 2025: This Mother’s Day, FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s most loved gifting brand, is partnering with TATA Starbucks to celebrate the quiet magic of motherhood. From 9-11 May, customers visiting select Starbucks stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will receive a handcrafted dried flower bouquet and a special keepsake – small but meaningful gestures to honour the women who make life bloom.
At the heart of this collaboration is a simple thought: love do’sn’t need grand occasions, just a moment of pause and appreciation. Wheth’r it’s a quick coffee catch-up or a cherished conversation between sips, this initiative turns an everyday outing into something memorable.
Avi Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at FNP, s id, …#8217;At FNP, we’ve always believed that the simplest gestures carry the deepest meaning. This collaboration with Starbucks is our way of honouring those everyday expressions of love that mothers gift us, often without a word. A flower, a warm coffee, a –hared smile –’sometimes that’s all it takes to say what matte’s most. As India’s most love’ gifting brand, we’re delighted to make those moments even more pe”sonal and memorable.”
Mitali Maheshwari, Head of Product and Marketing, T TA Starbucks, said, “This year, for Mother’s Day at TATA Starbucks, we wanted every mom to feel even more special with something that could be remembered, and taken home. Our partnership with FNP brings that intention to life through simple, thoughtful tokens of love and appreciation. Just like our stores are built for connection over a cup of coffee, this collaboration is a quiet celebration of the little things that make the mot”er-child bond so meaningful.”
This initiative is about celebrating presence, love, and the everyday rituals that often go unspoken. By combining Starbucks’ comforting atmosphere with F’P’s legacy in thoughtful gifting, the collaboration aims to create a moment that lingers well beyond the last sip of coffee.
