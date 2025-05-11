403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK-US Trade Deal: A Relief, but Not a Revolution
(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE – May 09, 2025: Following the announcement of the UK-US trade deal yesterday, Lale Akoner, Global Markets Analyst at eToro, shared insights on the agreement’s potential market impact, highlighting both the wins and limitations of the arrangement.
“Yesterday’s UK-US trade deal may not dismantle Trump’s 10% baseline tariff,” said Lale Akoner, “but it delivers strategic wins for key UK exporters, especially in autos, aerospace, and steel.”
The deal offers welcome relief for UK automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and McLaren. UK car exports to the US will now face only a 10% tariff—down from a potential 27.5%—on the first 100,000 vehicles, effectively covering 99% of current trade volumes. Jaguar Land Rover hailed the agreement as “significant progress,” with implications for long-term investment and stability in US-facing sales. Akoner noted that this bodes well for auto-adjacent suppliers and investor sentiment in the sector.
Rolls-Royce also emerged a winner, securing tariff-free access for its jet engines—a move that helped send its shares up 3.6%. The development is expected to support future transatlantic orders while reducing input cost uncertainty. Meanwhile, Boeing shares rose 2.8% amid reports of a $10 billion deal with International Airlines Group (IAG), British Airways’ parent company—highlighting the strategic value of UK-US aerospace collaboration.
Steel producers like Tata Steel UK stand to gain as well, with £370 million in annual exports to the US now underpinned by firmer trading terms.
However, the agreement leaves some sectors behind. UK food and drink exporters continue to face 10% tariffs, and domestic farmers have expressed concern over the potential influx of subsidized US ethanol and beef.
“The macroeconomic uplift from this deal will be modest,” said Akoner. “But sector-specific clarity matters—particularly for capital-intensive industries.”
Importantly, the agreement may signal a broader shift in trade strategy. “Critically, this agreement sets a precedent,” Akoner explained. “Trump rewarded a cooperative partner, suggesting future sectoral deals—potentially with Europe, Japan, and Korea—may hinge on similar concessions. Investors should watch for opportunities in export-sensitive UK equities and US multinationals benefitting from reciprocal access. This is tariff diplomacy by quota—and the model may stick.”
“Yesterday’s UK-US trade deal may not dismantle Trump’s 10% baseline tariff,” said Lale Akoner, “but it delivers strategic wins for key UK exporters, especially in autos, aerospace, and steel.”
The deal offers welcome relief for UK automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and McLaren. UK car exports to the US will now face only a 10% tariff—down from a potential 27.5%—on the first 100,000 vehicles, effectively covering 99% of current trade volumes. Jaguar Land Rover hailed the agreement as “significant progress,” with implications for long-term investment and stability in US-facing sales. Akoner noted that this bodes well for auto-adjacent suppliers and investor sentiment in the sector.
Rolls-Royce also emerged a winner, securing tariff-free access for its jet engines—a move that helped send its shares up 3.6%. The development is expected to support future transatlantic orders while reducing input cost uncertainty. Meanwhile, Boeing shares rose 2.8% amid reports of a $10 billion deal with International Airlines Group (IAG), British Airways’ parent company—highlighting the strategic value of UK-US aerospace collaboration.
Steel producers like Tata Steel UK stand to gain as well, with £370 million in annual exports to the US now underpinned by firmer trading terms.
However, the agreement leaves some sectors behind. UK food and drink exporters continue to face 10% tariffs, and domestic farmers have expressed concern over the potential influx of subsidized US ethanol and beef.
“The macroeconomic uplift from this deal will be modest,” said Akoner. “But sector-specific clarity matters—particularly for capital-intensive industries.”
Importantly, the agreement may signal a broader shift in trade strategy. “Critically, this agreement sets a precedent,” Akoner explained. “Trump rewarded a cooperative partner, suggesting future sectoral deals—potentially with Europe, Japan, and Korea—may hinge on similar concessions. Investors should watch for opportunities in export-sensitive UK equities and US multinationals benefitting from reciprocal access. This is tariff diplomacy by quota—and the model may stick.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment