Rashed Aref Alshaikh Receives Best Middle East Leader Award in Strategy and Governance
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 08 May 2025:
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced that Rashed Aref Alshaikh, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Culture, has been named the Best Middle East Leader in Strategy and Governance at the Leadership Summit & Awards 2025, organized by Business Fair Middle East in Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. The award was presented by Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
He was selected through a direct nomination process reviewed by an expert panel, which evaluated candidates based on their sectoral influence, institutional impact, notable achievements, and public engagement. Representing the cultural sector, his win highlights his strategic role in strengthening governance and driving excellence at Dubai Culture, as well as his broader contributions to the emirate’s creative ecosystem.
