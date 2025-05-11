403
Dubai Performing Arts Festival for Schools Highlights Emerging Theatre and Musical Talent
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 10 May 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is set to host the Dubai Performing Arts Festival for Schools from 12 to 14 May, inviting students to showcase their skills in theatre, music, and traditional performing arts. This aligns with the Authority’s mandate to foster creative expression, thereby reinforcing Dub’i’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.
Taking place across the Zayed Educational Complex branches in Al Warqa, Al Muhaisnah, and Al Barsha, the festival welcomes students from all grades in public schools. 20 educational institutes in Dubai will compete for the festival’s awards in the fields of theatre and music.
A distinguished panel will evaluate all submissions. Actor and director Mohammed Saeed Al-Sulaiti and Dr. Khaled Al-Banna will judge the theatrical performances, competing across 22 categories, from Best Integrated Theatrical Performance to Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Direction, and Best Script. Meanwhile, composer Mohammed Malallah and artist Jassim Mohammed will oversee the musical and folk art showcases vying for 15 accolades, such as Best Choir, Best Male Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist, and Best Instrumentalist. Three awards will also recognise excellence in traditional games, with all winners announced at the closing ceremony later this May.
Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Performing Arts Department at Dubai Culture, emphasised the significance of the Dubai Performing Arts Festival for Schools and its role in nurturing emerging talent. She said,““Drama and music build bridges between cultures and preserve the heritage of nations. They are also powerful educational tools that shape character, sharpen abilities, and deepen artistic insight. Through this festival, Dubai Culture aims to inject fresh energy into the local arts scene, securing its future and driving our ambition to become the wo’ld’s leading creative economy hub by 026. By giving students a platform to refine their talent across various performing arts, we empower them to hone their craft and inspire innovative works to enrich our cultural and creative indus”ries.”
All theatrical entries must be group productions, performed in Classical Arabic, and run between 15 and 40 minutes, with scripts that respect local customs and traditions. In the music category, participating teams must present national or educational folk s–ngs in 6–8-minute sets. Each choir should–include 10–30 participants from the same grade, ideally accompanied by live music.
