Leading international educator James Monaghan is founding Principal of ‘finest school in the wor’d’, GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI)
(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI– UAE – GEMS Education today announces the appointment of leading international educator, James Monaghan, as the CEO and founding Principal of GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), its flagship school that will open in August 2025.
Mr Monaghan, whose distinguished career in private education spans more than 30 years across the UAE, UK, USA, and South Korea with a proven track record of leading top-performing schools with passion and drive.
He said today that the appoint‘ent was a ‘de’ining moment’ in his journey, as founding Principal for a school that made global headlines in January, when it was officially launched, and has been described‘as one of the ‘finest sch’ols in the world’ with world class, hand-picked teachers in every subject, cutting-edge AI and edtech tools, and unparalled facilities.
Only last month, Lord Hague of Richmond, the former UK Foreign Secretary and Chancellor of the University of Oxford, was announced as its Honorary Patron and the school will shortly be announcing more Special Advisors from the worlds of business, sports, and performing arts that will further enhance its outstanding provision for its fast-growing community.
Mr Monaghan arrives at the school, which will open for the academic year 2025-26 in August armed with extensive UAE leadership experience, having successfully helmed North London Collegiate School (NLCS) in Dubai as well as NLCS in South Korea, his latest position.
His educational philosophy–– driven by innovation, academic excellence and personalised learni–g – aligns perfectly with the ethos of SRI. He describes himself as a strong advocate for values-driven, personalised learning, languages, sports and performing arts, student empowerment, and strong community partnership with families.
Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, “aid: “We are delighted to welcome a school leader of James ’onaghan’s very special credentials to the GEMS family and the finest school in the world. His outstanding leadership record, pioneering spirit, and deep understanding of the global education landscape are exactly what SRI r–presents – a bold, dynamic model for the future of education.
“James’s experience, vision, and passion for excellence will be instrumental in establishing SRI as a world leader in inn”vative learning.”
James Mona“han said: “What an extraordinar– moment to’join GEMS – the world’s largest and most impactful education group. Leading the launch of GEMS School of Research and Innovation is a defining moment in my career, helping a world class team shape a school that not only prepares students for the future but inspires them to create it.
“I can hardly wait to start build a thriving, inclusive SRI community where innovation, creativity, and world-class scholarship thrive at the core of everything we do.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer of GE“S Education, added: “James Monaghan’s appointment marks a landmark moment for SRI in its journey. His global leadership experience with world-class schools, a record of success that includes Dubai, and his future-focused vision align perfectly with our ambition to create the finest school in the world.
Lord Hague added: "I am delighted to welcome James Monaghan as the Founding Principal of GEMS School of Research and Innovation. With his exceptional leadership record and deep understanding of global education, I can think of no one better to lead this pioneering school. His appointment marks an important milestone in the journey of SRI at the helm of our team of hand-picked, world class educ”tors.”
GEMS School of Research and Innovation will be reimagining school education, offering a rigorous, enhanced British curriculum designed to foster intellectual curiosity, leadership, creativity, and innovation among its –tudents – equipping them to thrive in and shape an ever-changing world.
Parents interested in hearing more about the school, can find more –nformation – including a deta–led brochure – on the fficial website here or call +971 (0)56 601 5463 to speak to a member of the SRI sales team.
