Mina Al-Oraibi Receives May Chidiac Foundation Excellence in Media Award 2025
(MENAFN- Four) 9 May 2025, Dubai, UAE: Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National, an IMI company and the leading English-language news outlet from the Middle East, has been awarded the Excellence in Media Award at the Annual May Chidiac Foundation Media Awards held last night in Dubai.
Throughout her distinguished career, Mina has and continues to play a pivotal role in elevating news coverage regionally and internationally, conducting exclusive interviews with prominent global figures and consistently upholding the highest standards of professional journalism. Al-Oraibi has been recognised for a career spanning more than two decades, marked by exceptional achievements and leadership in journalism.
Each year, the May Chidiac Foundation honours outstanding media professionals who have significantly influenced the industry at the international, regional, and local levels, while contributing to peacebuilding and social change. Al-Oraibi received the award during a ceremony attended by ambassadors, senior officials, political figures, media leaders, artists, and business personalities.
Rani R. Raad, CEO of IMI, said: "We are proud to see Mina Al-Oraibi recognised with this prestigious award, which honours her outstanding leadership, journalistic excellence, and lasting impact on the media industry. Mina’s dedication to high-quality, responsible journalism has strengthened The Nation’l’s influence regionally and globally, while also advancing regional journalism and enhancing the quality of English-language news coverage across the Middle East. Her achievements continue to set the standard for excellence across our profession, and we are proud to have her among’IMI’s leadership."
On receiving the Excellence in Media Award, Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National, said: "It is an honour to receive this award from the May Chidiac Foundation, an institution that champions principles we hold dear: integrity, courage and a commitment to journalism. Throughout my career, I have been driven by the belief that journalism can be a force for positive change. This recognition is a tribute to The National and the opportunities IMI has given me and my team."
A Career of Excellence and Impact
Mina Al-Oraibi is one of the most prominent figures in the regional and international media landscape. She has served as Editor-in-Chief of The National since 2017, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Her career spans more than twenty years, including senior roles such as Assistant Editor-in-Chief at Asharq Al-Awsat and Head of its Washington Bureau.
Throughout her career, Al-Oraibi has conducted exclusive interviews with world leaders, including Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, among many others—cementing her stature as a leading journalist. Beyond journalism, she has also served as a research fellow at the Institute for State Effectiveness and as an international fellow at Yale University, where she focused on governance and institutional reform in the Middle East.
Rooted in Global Experience, Dedicated to Regional Impact
Born in Sweden to a proud Iraqi family during the Iraq-Iran war, Mi’a’s life was shaped by seismic political events, including the invasion of Kuwait and the 2003 Iraq war. Raised in Saudi Arabia and later in the United Kingdom following her fa’ily’s exile, she pursued Modern History at University College London (UCL), earning both her Ba’helor’s an’ Master’s degrees.
Starting as an intern at Al Hayat newspaper in London, Al-Oraibi quickly rose through the ranks, covering the corridors of power in London and Washington, and reporting from frontline humanitarian crises, such as the plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar. At just 28 years old, she became the youngest and first female Washington, DC Bureau Chief for Asharq Al-Awsat, covering the Obama White House and major global developments.
In 2017, she assumed leadership of The National, relaunching it under IMI ownership and transforming it into a leading, award-winning digital-first platform. Al-Oraibi continues to report on major global events, from the devastation at Rafah Crossing to the high-level gatherings at Davos.
She has long been one of the few Arab women reporting from major international events and is committed to paving the way for future generations of journalists. Under her leadership, The National has prioritised building a diverse, dynamic newsroom.
Beyond journalism, Al-Oraibi serves on the Board of Trustees of the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani, and actively promotes cross-cultural dialogue through advisory roles and international forums. She has been named a Yale World Fellow and a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.
