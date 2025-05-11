403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts announces special AED 199-day pass for UAE residents
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 9 May 2025: Get ready for an unforgettable day at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts with a special limited time offer for UAE residents. From Friday, 9 May to Sunday, 25 May, enjoy full-day access to one theme park of your choice: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai or LEGOLAND® Water Park — for just AED 199 per person!
Movie lovers can step into the action at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, where 29 rides and attractions bring the magic of the movies to life. Join the action on thrilling rides like John Wick: Open Contract, Now You See Me: High Roller, and Capitol Bullet Train themed after the world of the Hunger Games, or enjoy family favourites like Smurfs Studio Tours, Hotel Transylvania, and Kung Fu Panda: Unstoppable Awesomeness.
At Real Madrid World, the first-ever Real Madrid-themed park, everyone can experience the thrill of iconic club heritage and excitement, appealing to boys and girls alike. Feel the rush on the Hala Madrid Coaster, Stars Flyer, challenge your skills at La Fábrica Training Pitch, or dive into immersive sports experiences that bring the spirit of the game, whether you’re a football fan, an adventure seeker, or just looking for some family fun!
At LEGOLAND Dubai, imagination takes centre stage, inviting kids of ages 2-12 and their families into a world where creativity meets play. An immersive theme park that seamlessly combines the wonder of iconic LEGO® bricks with 40 rides and attractions, spread across six distinctly themed lands, LEGOLAND Dubai offers a fun day out for the whole family.
Looking to beat the heat? LEGOLAND Water Park is the ultimate splash zone featuring awesome water slides that twist and turn, a Wave Pool to relax, a whimsical water playground and more. Whether racing down the Red Rush slide or constructing a LEGO raft to float along the lazy river, every attraction invites visitors to dive into endless fun inspired by LEGO bricks.
The offer is valid whether you book online or buy your ticket at the gate. Perfect for families, friends and thrill-seekers looking for adventure close to home!
For more information and bookings, please visit:
Movie lovers can step into the action at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, where 29 rides and attractions bring the magic of the movies to life. Join the action on thrilling rides like John Wick: Open Contract, Now You See Me: High Roller, and Capitol Bullet Train themed after the world of the Hunger Games, or enjoy family favourites like Smurfs Studio Tours, Hotel Transylvania, and Kung Fu Panda: Unstoppable Awesomeness.
At Real Madrid World, the first-ever Real Madrid-themed park, everyone can experience the thrill of iconic club heritage and excitement, appealing to boys and girls alike. Feel the rush on the Hala Madrid Coaster, Stars Flyer, challenge your skills at La Fábrica Training Pitch, or dive into immersive sports experiences that bring the spirit of the game, whether you’re a football fan, an adventure seeker, or just looking for some family fun!
At LEGOLAND Dubai, imagination takes centre stage, inviting kids of ages 2-12 and their families into a world where creativity meets play. An immersive theme park that seamlessly combines the wonder of iconic LEGO® bricks with 40 rides and attractions, spread across six distinctly themed lands, LEGOLAND Dubai offers a fun day out for the whole family.
Looking to beat the heat? LEGOLAND Water Park is the ultimate splash zone featuring awesome water slides that twist and turn, a Wave Pool to relax, a whimsical water playground and more. Whether racing down the Red Rush slide or constructing a LEGO raft to float along the lazy river, every attraction invites visitors to dive into endless fun inspired by LEGO bricks.
The offer is valid whether you book online or buy your ticket at the gate. Perfect for families, friends and thrill-seekers looking for adventure close to home!
For more information and bookings, please visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment