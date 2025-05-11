403
Kremlin Responds to European Ceasefire Push
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia does not feel pressured by European leaders' demand for a 30-day ceasefire beginning on Monday, even in the face of potential expanded sanctions.
In a recent interview with a news agency, Peskov pointed out that just a few days ago, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire, to which Kyiv had not responded.
"Well, actually, a couple of days ago, Putin announced a ceasefire for three days. Have you heard any reaction from Kyiv? No, we haven’t heard it either," Peskov remarked.
He also questioned whether Kyiv had faced any criticism for their lack of response to the ceasefire offer. "Have you heard any criticism of Kyiv for not being able to respond or not willing to respond? No," Peskov continued, highlighting the lack of international backlash.
Peskov emphasized that Russia has its own position on the matter and is currently evaluating the European proposal.
"These are new developments. So, we have our own position," he said, indicating that Russia would not be swayed by external demands.
When asked about the pressure from the international community, Peskov referred to Russia's historical resilience in the face of such efforts.
"If you look at history, during the old history, during the modern history, you’ll see that Russia is quite resistant to any kind of pressure," he asserted.
While acknowledging the value of US-led mediation, Peskov made it clear that attempts at coercion would be futile.
"We are open for dialogue, we are open for attempts to have a settlement in Ukraine. We do appreciate, and we’re very grateful from the Trump administration, of course. But at the same time, it’s quite useless to try to press on us," he explained.
Finally, Peskov accused European nations of directly confronting Russia. "Europe is actually confronting us very openly. We feel it, we know it, and we are quite accustomed to that," he said, suggesting that Russia is not surprised by the ongoing tensions.
