'Motu' Taunt Turns Tragic As UP Man Opens Fire Over Weight Jibe, FIR Filed

2025-05-11 01:12:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man allegedly opened fire on two individuals who mocked him over his weight during a feast in a district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday, as reported by PTI.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, with a complaint filed at the Khajni police station the following day. The accused was arrested later that same day.

Also Read: India's obesity crisis: Over 44 crore people expected to be overweight by 2050, second after Chin

Arjun Chauhan, a resident of the Belghat area, was attending a community feast near a temple with his uncle a few days ago. During the event, two other guests -- Anil Chauhan and Shubham Chauhan from Manjhariya -- allegedly mocked his weight and called him“motu (fat)”.

“Enraged, Arjun Chauhan and his friend Asif Khan on Thursday followed the pair on the highway. After an initial failed attempt, the accused stopped their car near the Tenua toll plaza, dragged both men out and opened fire before fleeing,” Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar said.

Passersby rushed the injured to the district hospital from where they were referred to the district medical college. Both are now out of danger, the officer said.

Also Read: India's obesity epidemic: Blame it on food high in salt and sugar, workplace stress and poor sleep, reveals Lancet study

Both are now out of danger.

Based on a complaint by Shubham Chauhan's father, an FIR was registered and the accused arrested on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Verbal bullying can lead to severe and violent reactions.
  • Incidents of body shaming have significant psychological impacts.
  • The rise in obesity-related taunts reflects broader societal attitudes towards body image.

