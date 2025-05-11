Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
122 Afghans Released From Pakistani Jails, Return Home

2025-05-11 01:06:25
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, May 11 (NNN-BNA) – A total of 122 Afghan nationals, who were freed from Pakistani prisons, have returned to their homeland, the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan reported, yesterday.

All the former detainees have been sent to their home provinces, after receiving necessary assistance at crossing points, the report said.

Hundreds of Afghan inmates, set free from Pakistani jails, have returned to their homeland, since January this year.– NNN-BNA

