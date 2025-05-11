Putin Proposes Direct Talks In Turkey Starting May 15

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to resume direct talks“where they were interrupted” in 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Ukrinform, he said this to journalists in Moscow on Saturday.

According to the Kremlin leader, he proposes to resume negotiations on Thursday, May 15.

Putin noted that he wanted to ask Turkish President Recep Erdogan to confirm his readiness to provide an opportunity for negotiations.

“Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions,” the Russian president assured.

As reported by Ukrinform , the“Coalition of the Willing” supported an unconditional and complete ceasefire in Ukraine for 30 days, which should begin on May 12.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a statement following the summit of the Coalition of the Willing held on May 10 in Kyiv.