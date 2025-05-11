MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA)

1964 -- State of Kuwait ratified charter of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALESCO), which was issued on February 29, 1964. Kuwait also ratified the Arab Cultural Unity Charter.

1987 -- One person was killed in an explosion in the office of Trans World Airlines (TWA) in the State of Kuwait.

1992 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree allowing Central Bank of Kuwait to purchase insolvent debts of Kuwaiti clients at local banks, investment companies and Kuwait Finance House.

2004 -- State of Kuwait signed the Arab Mashreq international railroad agreement to establish a railway in the region.

2009 -- British royal academy certified Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS) to be a regional center for post-graduate Family Medicine tests.

2014 -- Kuwait Ministry of Health signed a KD-54-million contract to build and equip a new infectious diseases hospital with a capacity of 224 beds.

2016 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill that supported local sporting clubs.

2016 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) won the Arab Economic Press Award at the Arab Media Forum in Dubai, UAE.

2017 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Health opened a KD-4.75-million air ambulance service.

2018 -- State of Kuwait and Philippines signed an agreement on domestic helpers, ending a dispute over Filipino workers in Kuwait.

2022 -- The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) announced the return of staff and in-person classes for the summer semester of 2021-22 after COVID-19 precautions were lifted.

2023 -- The Ministry of Health announced success of a rare kidney transplantation operation with the reconstruction of the urinary tract of a 29-year-old man.

2023 -- Kuwaiti doctor, Mohammad Al-Ansari, won prestigious Illuminate Challenge award, an annual award for exceptional research. (end) gta