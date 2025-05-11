403
Municipal, Local Councils' 2Nd Phase Elections Begin In N. Lebanon, Akkar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The second phase of the municipal and local councils elections began in the governorates of North Lebanon and Akkar on Sunday with widespread participation.
This is a continuation of the elections, which kick started on May 4, the first of its kind since 2016.
The two governorates has the largest municipalities and local councils with six in the North Lebanon region and 112 in Akkar.
In Akkar, Over 325,000 voters headed to cast their votes in 68 towns, while 44 have been won by acclamation. Some 54 mayors were elected in 48 towns due to lack of competition.
Akkar alone has some 2,687 candidates running in the election with 723 elected as mayors, and 195 were chosen as members of selective councils.
Tripoli city in North Lebanon was the largest in terms of voters with 361,000 registered voters. The number of municipalities were five with 76 mayors and 359 municipal candidates and 210 selective candidates. Some wins by acclamation were registered, while 183 towns held elections.
The Lebanese army command asserted in a statement that cooperation with local security forces was carried out to ensure the safety of elections.
Municipal and special council elections are held every six years; however, the last was held in 2016 and they were postponed several times due to COVID-19 spread, economic turmoil, and political upheaval. (end)
