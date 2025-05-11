Three More Children Returned From Occupied Part Of Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Three boys, aged 12 to 16, have been safely returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We have successfully returned three more children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. These boys are between 12 and 16 years old," the statement reads.

Among those rescued is a boy who was only nine years old when Russian forces occupied his home. Despite facing harassment from his peers at school-encouraged by his teachers-he remained steadfast in his pro-Ukrainian stance. The FSB visited his family, threatening to separate him from his mother, yet he refused to participate in militarized activities or sing the Russian anthem.

Now, all three children are safe and receiving the necessary support, Prokudin confirmed.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, a total of 46 children from the Kherson region have been rescued from occupation since the beginning of the year.

Photo: bring kids back