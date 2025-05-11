Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Urgent: India Breaches Ceasefire With Unprovoked Firing Along Loc Security Sources

2025-05-11 12:05:05
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing, along the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday, in what Pakistani security sources described as, a breach of a recently announced ceasefire agreement between the two countries.– NNN-XINHUA

