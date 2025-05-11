Night Of Terror To Morning Calm: J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan Wake Up To 'Normalcy' After No Drones, Blasts Overnight: Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hours after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, blackout measures were reintroduced for the border states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan on Saturday.

However, the residents who had slept in uncertainty and fear woke up to a calm morning on Sunday.

The development came after Pakistan violated the bilateral understanding reached this afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

According to news agencies, there were no drone s, firing, or shelling in the Jammu, Poonch, Akhnoor, Rajouri, Samba, Kupwara, Firozpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Barmer overnight, helping the locals return to some normalcy after days of shelling and damage.

"There was no ceasefire violation reported from any sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after 11 pm on Saturday," said officials.

Despite the relief, a resident of Samba, from J-K, said he doesn't trust Pakistan.

“Trust is a big thing, but we cannot trust Pakistan as we don't know when they would violate the ceasefire. They have done this earlier as well...” Jitendra Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, a Punjab local, Manjeet Singh, said the people of Amritsar trust the Army.

“...All the drone attacks Pakistan launched were thwarted and given a fitting reply by the Army...So, people of Amritsar trust the Army. There is no panic here...The mistake they committed last night, when they violated ceasefire, is highly condemnable. They will be given a fitting reply,” he said.

A Jaisalmer local also reiterated the same emotion and said,“We are proud of our armed forces...Pakistan always indulges in such activities. It says one thing and does something else. It should be taught a lesson so that it doesn't do anything like that again...”

The power supply has also been restored in most areas, however, local administration requested people to stay indoors and away from windows because“we are still on red alert”.

“We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows,” Amritsar DC in a statement issued at 5.24 am.

“We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic,” he added.

“You will hear a short siren. It means we can resume our normal activities,” Amritsar DC said in a statement issued at 8.15 am.

In a late night media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with“seriousness and responsibility”.

The armed forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir , he said.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan,” he said.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today,” Misri said.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Misri had announced in Delhi.

The ceasefire came hours after the militaries of India and Pakistan attacked each other's facilities, dangerously escalating the standoff.

