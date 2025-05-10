Kane Tastes First Title As Champions Bayern See Off Mueller

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Munich, Germany: Harry Kane opened the scoring ahead of lifting his first career silverware as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0, with veteran Thomas Mueller playing his last home game for the club.

Bayern officially won the title on Sunday when defending champions Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, but were presented with the Bundesliga shield in front of their home fans at full-time.

Kane opened the scoring 31 minutes in, heading in a curling Michael Olise shot for his 25th goal of the league campaign.

With Bayern lacking their usual energy, Gladbach had several chances to equalise but were let down by poor finishing. Olise tapped in from close range to score a goal of his own in the final minute, sealing the occasion.

Bayern Munich's German forward #25 Thomas Mueller (L) is handed by Bayern Munich's President Herbert Hainer a picture showing Muller inmid trophies ahead the German first division Bundesliga football match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich on May 10, 2025. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP)

In his 750th game in all competitions for the club, Mueller -- who will leave Bayern after 25 years in the summer -- went close to scoring but had his shot saved in the 57th minute.

The 35-year-old was subbed off with seven minutes remaining, hugging his teammates as reserves and members of staff rushed to form a guard of honour. Mueller won a record 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues at Bayern.

Kane's long-time England and Tottenham teammate Eric Dier, who will join Monaco in the summer, was also given a send-off before the match.