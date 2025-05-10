Al Sadd Edge Al Duhail In Penalty Thriller To Clinch Qatar Cup Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Sadd clinched the Qatar Cup title, edging arch-rivals Al Duhail 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 2-2 draw in the final at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday.

Felix Sanchez's side displayed impressive resilience, twice coming from behind in regular time before holding their nerve in the shootout, where goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham emerged as the hero of the night.

The shootout stood at 3-3 after Al Sadd's captain Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif and Rafa Mujica successfully converted their spot kicks, while Almoez Ali, Hakim Ziyech and Bourigeaud Benjamin kept Al Duhail in contention.

Bautista Burke handed Al Duhail an early advantage by denying Pedro Miguel, but Barsham kept Al Sadd alive by stopping Michael Olunga's attempt.

Claudinho converted Al Sadd's final penalty and Barsham sent the home crowd into raptures by saving Karim Boudiaf's decisive shot, securing Al Sadd's fourth Qatar Cup crown.

Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani presented the trophy to Al Sadd skipper Al Haydos.

After a cautious and evenly matched first half, Al Duhail opened the scoring in the 49th minute through Olunga. Al Sadd responded in the 63rd minute when Claudinho equalised from the penalty spot. Just two minutes later, Bourigeaud restored Al Duhail's lead with a composed finish.

However, Mujica's 86th-minute equaliser forced extra time, setting the stage for a tense finale and ultimately the decisive shootout.

The victory keeps newly crowned Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd on course for a domestic treble, as they now prepare to face Al Gharafa in the Amir Cup quarter-finals on

Wednesday. For Christophe Galtier's Al Duhail , who have now finished runners-up to Al Sadd in both the league and Qatar Cup, the Amir Cup offers a final shot at silverware. They will meet Al Rayyan in their quarter-final clash, also scheduled for Wednesday.

In the early moments of the final, Al Duhail controlled possession, with both sides probing cautiously for openings. Afif signaled Al Sadd's intent in the sixth minute, making a dangerous run into the box, only for Ibrahim Kader to intervene with a crucial challenge.

Afif later took the game's first shot in the 12th minute, but his effort from range sailed high.

As the tempo picked up, Olunga was played through by Almoez in the 18th minute, though his left-footed shot drifted wide. The Kenyan striker had another opportunity in the 36th minute, heading off target from Edmilson Junior's corner.

Al Sadd, meanwhile, came close in the 43rd minute when Tarek Salman tested Burke with a low drive from distance, but the goalkeeper was equal to the task, preserving the deadlock at halftime.

Al Duhail came out with renewed intent after the break. Luis Alberto fired just over the bar from distance and Barsham was soon called into action to block a sharp volley from Almoez, who connected well with Edmilson's delivery from the left flank.

The breakthrough arrived when Olunga headed home from Bourigeaud's well-delivered corner. Moments later, Bourigeaud nearly doubled the lead with an audacious attempt from the halfway line after Barsham ventured out of his box - the ball narrowly missed, much to Al Sadd's relief.

Al Sadd were handed a crucial lifeline when the referee pointed to the spot for a foul by Boudiaf on Miguel during a corner. Claudinho converted confidently, sending his low shot into the right corner.

But Al Duhail struck again almost immediately. Bassam Al Rawi whipped in a precise low cross from the right, and Bourigeaud timed his run perfectly to slot home from the center of the box, restoring the lead.

Rafa Mujica, who replaced Youcef Atal in the 71st minute, proved decisive. In the 86th minute, he rose highest to meet Claudinho's cross from the left, powering in the equaliser to send the match into extra time and eventually, the dramatic shootout that Barsham would seal in style.