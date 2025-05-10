Inter Strike Late To End Barcelona's Champions League Dreams

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - In one of the most dramatic Champions League semi-finals in recent memory, Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 4–3 after extra time (7–6 on aggregate) at San Siro, booking their place in the final and ending Barcelona's hopes of a first final appearance since 2015.

Barcelona came into the second leg level with Inter after a thrilling 3–3 draw in the first leg. However, a chaotic night in Milan unfolded, delivering drama, controversy, and a result that will sting for the Spanish giants.

Inter struck first in the 21st minute when Lautaro Martínez pounced on a costly error by Dani Olmo, who lost possession in a dangerous area. The hosts doubled their lead just before the breakthrough Hakan calhanoglu, who converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review. The first half ended 2–0, with Barcelona struggling to find their rhythm while Inter capitalised clinically.

Barcelona responded in the second half with urgency and creativity. Eric Garcia gave the visitors hope in the 54th minute with a crisp volley to make it 2–1. Just six minutes later, Olmo made amends for his earlier mistake by heading home the equaliser. With momentum on their side, Raphinha appeared to win the tie for Barcelona in the 87th minute, firing home what seemed to be the decisive goal.

But in stoppage time, Inter's Francesco Acerbi stunned the Catalan side by nodding in a late equaliser to level the match at 3–3 and force extra time. With both teams visibly exhausted, the match remained tense and balanced until Davide Frattesi drilled in the winner from inside the box, finishing low into the corner and sending the San Siro into delirium.

Despite Barcelona controlling much of the match and creating more chances, Inter's strategy of defending deep and striking from counterattacks and set pieces ultimately paid off. Yann Sommer, Inter's goalkeeper, was named player of the match after making several vital saves, including two crucial one-on-one stops against teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick remained positive after the defeat, stating in his post-match press conference:“We'll learn from this. I'm very proud of the team and we'll start preparing for our next match against Real Madrid in La Liga.” His opposite, Simone Inzaghi, praised his team's spirit:“We played with our hearts and did something special to win against a team like Barcelona.”

Barcelona's wait for a Champions League final continues, having last reached the showpiece event a decade ago. Meanwhile, Inter look to become the first Italian side to lift the trophy since they last did so in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Tensions flared after the match, with several Barcelona players - including Pedri and Inigo Martinez - voicing frustration with referee Szymon Marciniak's performance.

Inter will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, with the final set for Saturday, 31 May. Based on this performance, whoever meets them will have a battle on their hands.