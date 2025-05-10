Many Countries Around The World Celebrate Mother's Day On The Second Sunday Of May - Tomorrow

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Mother's Day is celebrated on various dates across the globe, with many countries following the tradition of the second Sunday in May, but others have their own unique celebrations. For example, Panama celebrates on December 8. Mexico celebrates on May 10, Thailand on August 12, and France on the last Sunday in May. Some countries, like Albania, Armenia, and many Balkan and Eastern European countries, also celebrate it on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Panama celebrates Mother's Day on December 8th because of a shift from the traditional May date, which was associated with Mother's Day in the United States. In 1930, a group of Catholic women in Panama petitioned for a change to December 8th, aligning it with the Catholic feast of the Immaculate Conception. This proposal was eventually adopted, and Law 69 was passed that year, making December 8th a national holiday.

Here's a more detailed look at Mother's Day traditions in different countries:

Common Dates:

Second Sunday in May:

Many countries, including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and several parts of Europe, observe Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.

Last Sunday in May:

France, for example, typically celebrates Mother's Day on the last Sunday of May.

Unique Dates:



Mexico: Celebrates Mother's Day on May 10.

P anama: Celebrates Mother's Day on December 8th.

Thailand: Celebrates Mother's Day on August 12, which also happens to be the birthday of Queen Mother Sirikit.

Argentina: Celebrates Mother's Day on the third Sunday of October.

Albania, Armenia, and others: Celebrate Mother's Day on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Arab World: Many Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21.

United Kingdom: Celebrates Mother's Day on the last Sunday of Lent, which varies each year.

Indonesia: Celebrates Mother's Day on December 22, celebrating all women, not just mothers. Russia: Celebrates Mother's Day on the last Sunday of November.

Other Traditions:

Special Meals:

Many countries enjoy special meals on Mother's Day, with families often preparing elaborate feasts.

Gifts:

Flowers, especially roses and carnations, are a common gift, along with cards, handmade crafts, and other tokens of appreciation.

Acts of Service:

Children often help with chores or prepare special meals for their mothers.

Community Events:

Some communities organize events like picnics, festivals, and school programs to celebrate Mother's Day.