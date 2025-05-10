Pakistan Gave Positive Ceasefire Response For Regional Peace: PM Sharif

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Pakistan, as a responsible state, gave a positive response to a ceasefire considering regional peace and the lives of millions in the region, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday.

The prime minister expressed hope that all outstanding issues, including water distribution, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and other unresolved matters, would now be settled through negotiations and peaceful means.

Sharif congratulated the nation, stating they proved their self-esteem and respect were dearer to them than their lives.“If anyone challenges their sovereignty, they stand like an iron wall and overpower their enemies,” he added.

He described the“enemy's” actions as“a cowardly and shameful act, a naked aggression,” but said Pakistan's“brave and bold forces, with display of professionalism gave a very effective response which would always be remembered as a chapter in the modern warfare.”

Prime Minister Sharif stated that on the pretext of the Pahalgam incident, India tried to drag Pakistan into a war, despite Pakistan's immediate offer of cooperation for an impartial and transparent global probe. He said Pakistan showed restraint and patience in the face of“false allegations and accusations,” while India“tried to infiltrate territories with drones and missile attacks upon innocent people, mosques and civilians besides, tried their patience with botched attacks on military installations and water resources.”

The prime minister said that after the aggression, Pakistan decided“to pay in the same coin which their enemy knew very well.” He stated Pakistan made it clear that negotiations“which ought to take place at a table would now be held in the battlefield.”

He commended the armed forces of Pakistan, saying their“Jawans were alien to the word of 'defeat'.” He claimed that within hours, Pakistan's forces silenced the enemy's guns and“the world would remember as to how they turned enemy's air bases, installations and stockpiles into ashes. 'Rafale also failed in the encounter.'”

Sharif said their fight was against an“old mind frame and old idea based upon anti humanity, hatred, aggression and religious bigotry. It is a victory for truth and our principles.” He added that“they did to an enemy what deemed fit by a respected nation.”

He noted that the 240 million people of the country“showered their love and affection upon their valiant armed forces and stood side by side with them during the conflict.” He also thanked the nation for their prayers, which he said resulted in a“tremendous victory.”

On this“historic victory,” he paid tribute to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and all armed forces personnel. He specifically expressed gratitude to General Syed Asim Munir for his“sagacious and bold leadership that led to victory,” and appreciated the Air Chief and“his eagles who had made them proud.”

The prime minister thanked U.S. President Trump for his“sincere role in the ceasefire.” He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, for their“unprecedented and historic support.”Sharif remembered Irtaza Abbas Shaheed, who“embraced shahadat during the Indian aggression,” and expressed sympathies with bereaved families.

He thanked all allied and opposition parties, the entire political leadership, and parliament for their“unprecedented unity and solidarity.” He also mentioned“his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his wise leadership and experience,” and President Asif Ali Zardari“for his valuable consultations.”

The prime minister appreciated media persons and social media users who countered“Indian fake news with responsible reporting and display of professional integrity,” hoping this would set a precedent.

Expressing firm belief, he said that after overcoming this crisis, all governments and institutions would focus their energies on Pakistan's progress and prosperity.