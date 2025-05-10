Jordanian Helicopter Unit Continues Successful Missions In DR Congo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) – The Jordanian Helicopter Unit (Congo/1) has successfully continued its aerial and ground missions over the past weeks as part of its support for the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). These operations are aimed at alleviating the impact of conflict on local populations in eastern DRC.After taking part in one of the helicopter sorties conducted by the Jordanian crews, Lieutenant General Ulisses Gomes, the commander of the international forces in the UN mission, and his staff commended the unit's outstanding performance. This expedition demonstrated their high degree of effectiveness and preparedness in completing the duties given to them.As part of its humanitarian duties, the unit has provided advanced medical and logistical support to the ground convoys operating within its area of responsibility, which has significantly enhanced the ability of international forces to respond to the humanitarian and security needs in the region.The Jordanian Helicopter Unit (Congo/1) is notable for being Jordan's first participation in international peacekeeping forces in the aviation sector and is the first regional contribution of its kind in this field.