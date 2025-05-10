403
QOC Participates In Executive Board Meet Of GCC Olympic Committees Presidents' Council
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) participated in the executive board meeting of the presidents of the GCC National Olympic Committees in Kuwait. The QOC delegation was led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid al-Thani, Director of the Sports Sector, and included Mohammed Issa al-Fadala, Director of the Sports Affairs Department. The meeting was also attended by the secretaries-general of the GCC Olympic Committees. Discussions during the meeting focused on key topics, most notably the third edition of the GCC Beach Games, which was successfully hosted last month in Muscat, Oman. The meeting reviewed a report on the event, highlighting its organisation and outcomes. The meeting also addressed items on the agenda, including the upcoming 4th GCC Games – Qatar 2026, the 2nd GCC Youth Games in 2028, the Sports Law and Management Conference, the Unified Platform for Gulf Women's Sports, and the GCC Women's Sports Hackathon Program. The Executive Board approved a number of recommendations, which will be submitted for review at the 37th Meeting of the GCC Olympic Committees Presidents' Council, scheduled to take place Sunday.
