Egypt Continues Gaza Ceasefire Efforts Jointly With Qatar, US
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty reaffirmed his country's continued mediation efforts to resume the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in partnership with Qatar and the US, in addition to intensive work to enhance the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip amid the rapid deterioration of humanitarian conditions.
During his meeting Saturday with Palestinian Authority's Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh, Abdel Aaty emphasized Cairo's firm rejection of Israel's use of starvation as a policy of collective punishment against civilians in Gaza.
The Egyptian foreign minister also reviewed the issue of early recovery and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the Arab-Islamic plan, as well as updates on preparations for Egypt's hosting of an international conference on Gaza reconstruction in partnership with the UN and the Palestinian government.
He stressed the importance of creating a serious political horizon that leads to the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the Jun. 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Germany Saturday called for urgent negotiations to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, amid the worsening catastrophic situation there, stressing that the humanitarian situation in the Strip has become unbearable.
Germany's new Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, said in Berlin that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has become unbearable, creating an urgent need for serious negotiations for a ceasefire, aimed at securing the release of all hostages and delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.
AFP quoting Gaza's civil defence agency said that 15 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Palestinian territory, including five in one strike in Gaza City.
Elsewhere in the territory, where Israel's army resumed its offensive in March following a two-month truce, four people were killed in an Israeli bombardment in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
