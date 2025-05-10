Iran Will Not Back Down On Nuclear Rights: FM
Speaking at the fourth Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference in Doha, Araghchi reiterated that, Iran has always been a committed member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation, and maintains its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment.
“We are not seeking nuclear weapons, and weapons of mass destruction have no place in Iran's security doctrine,” he affirmed.“For this reason, we were among the initiators of the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the West Asian region.”
Araghchi stressed that, Iran continues to engage in talks with the U.S., as well as other countries, in good faith.
“If the goal of these negotiations is to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, this is entirely achievable, and an agreement is well within reach,” he said.
However, if the goal is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights or impose other unrealistic demands, Iran will not retreat from any of these rights, he said.
Iranian and U.S. delegations have held three rounds of indirect talks so far – the first and third in Muscat, capital of Oman, on Apr 12 and 26, and the second in Italy's Rome on Apr 19.– NNN-QNA
