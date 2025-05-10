OSCE Involvement In Peace Or Post-War Settlement Not On Agenda Betsa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The issue of involving the OSCE in ending Russia's war against Ukraine or in the post-war settlement is currently not on the agenda.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa stated this in an interview with Ukrinform .

When asked about the possible involvement of the OSCE in a peace or post-war settlement, she responded:“At the moment, this issue is not on the agenda. But, undoubtedly, the OSCE is an important platform, and over time we will see where exactly it can be utilized.”

She added that“it is too early to talk about a specific role, for example, in monitoring or verifying a ceasefire.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister pointed out that Ukraine is considering the possibility of“engaging the OSCE to document crimes committed by Russia, in accordance with the organization's mandate.”

As Ukrinform reported, during her working visit to the OSCE headquarters in Vienna, Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa held meetings with senior OSCE officials: Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu, High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp, and ODIHR Director Maria Telalian.

Photo: MFA of Ukraine