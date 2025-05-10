Punjab Releases Additional Water To Rajasthan For Military Needs

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 11 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered release of additional water to Rajasthan for catering needs of the military in the state.

In a statement late Saturday, the Chief Minister said the Rajasthan government had sought more water from the quota of Punjab as the military deployed at the Rajasthan border needed additional water.

He categorically said "whenever the national interests are concerned Punjab never takes a backseat".

Mann was quoted as saying the water has been released to secure the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Chief Minister Mann said "not only water but Punjab can also shed its blood for the sake of national interests".

He added that "it is a fact of matter that Punjab can never drag its feet back when the issue of country is involved".

CM Mann said keeping in view the needs of soldiers of the country he has immediately ordered to release the additional water to Rajasthan.

The announcement to release the water comes after the all-party meeting called by state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister pleaded the case of the state for a special package as it always faced the brunt of war from across the border.

"Whether it is war or any other exigency, Punjab and Punjabis are always at the forefront."

The Chief Minister said that Punjab always faces the first brunt during every war and escalations, adding the state needs special treatment for its enormous contribution.

CM Mann called upon all the parties, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, to make concerted efforts for this noble cause so that Punjab can be a frontrunner state in the country, adding that the state government will raise this issue with the Union government.

The Chief Minister said that besides being the food bowl of the country, Punjab has always been its sword arm, but its contribution has been ignored.

"It is high time that all the political parties should sink their differences and seek a special package for the state by rising above the party lines," he added.

He said that the package should be given on the lines of one given to Jammu and Kashmir and other states of the country.

He added that the state will also raise the demand for border area allowance for doctors, teachers, anganwadi and other workers posted in border districts with the Central government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will be visiting the border areas of the state from Sunday to assess the ground-level situation.

He said that Punjab, especially the border regions, has suffered a lot due to the mounting tension between the two countries.