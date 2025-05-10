Around 20 Performers Leave Ukraine's National Philharmonic Since War Starts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, approximately 20 performers have left the National Philharmonic of Ukraine.

This was stated by Mykhailo Shved, General Director of the National Philharmonic, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“To be honest, quite a few musicians have left, not just from us, but from other institutions as well, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Among those who performed at the National Philharmonic... about 20 people, perhaps, have left. Those who worked directly with us,” Shved said.

According to him, the situation has since been stabilized through the involvement of young musicians. For instance, during the Europe Day concert, some performers were just starting their careers.

“We launched a project called the 'Youth Academy'. We began involving student musicians in internships with our symphony chamber orchestra. Under the guidance of orchestra section leaders, concertmasters, and conductors, they receive real practical experience. We also include them in select concert programs, where they sit alongside professional orchestra members... And on May 9, four musicians from the 'Youth Academy' were part of the orchestra performing Beethoven's Ninth Symphony,” Shved explained.

As Ukrinform reported, on Europe Day, May 9, servicemen and musicians from across Ukraine performed Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at the National Philharmonic. The symphony's final movement is the official anthem of the European Union.

Since March 3, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine (MCIP) has suspended issuing official letters that facilitate travel abroad for artists and media professionals until new travel rules are defined during martial law.