Enemy Making Desperate Attempts To Divide Us: LG

The Lieutenant Governor called for unified efforts to strengthen national unity and thwart Adversary's conspiracy to divide the people on religious and sectarian lines

“Jammu and Kashmir is more than just a geographical area; it is a vibrant centre of social unity, harmony, peace, and brotherhood. The enemy is making desperate attempts to create a divide among our people and it had attacked our sacred places. We must rise above religious and sectarian divides and come out as a formidable united force to thwart this conspiracy,” the Lieutenant Governor said said, it is our collective responsibility to safeguard the social harmony and to work together to ensure the resilience and high morale of our society.

“Since ages, our nation has followed the principles of co-existence and it has enriched the great diversity of India, which has been a home to all major religions known to humankind. We must protect these values and give a befitting reply to the enemy by strengthening our brotherhood,” the Lieutenant Governor observed.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resolved to take strong action against terrorists and those aiding and abetting terrorism.

“Operation Sindoor” has avenged the brutal killing of innocent people in Pahalgam. India's action was a focused and measured response, showcasing remarkable sensitivity and restraint by targeting 9 terrorist hideouts in different parts of Pakistan.

Since the night of 7th and 8th May, Pakistan has been relentlessly attacking innocent citizens of India. For three consecutive nights, civilian areas, key installations, and military establishments of India are being continuously targeted. Many innocent civilians have lost their lives and many injured, especially in border districts like Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Kupwara and Baramulla.

“We don't want War. But, we will not remain silent on the killings of our civilians. Our forces are giving a befitting reply to the enemy. Your unity and steadfast devotion towards the motherland will be their shield and strength and will boost their morale. Let us wholeheartedly salute our valiant soldiers who stand guard at our borders. Let our brave sons of Maa Bharti know that the entire nation stands strong with them,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon the prominent citizens and civil society members to counter fake narrative and propaganda being created by the adversaries.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister, reaffirmed the commitment of the government to the safety of the people and protecting social harmony. We will not let the enemy divide us, he said.

While assuring seamless supply of essential commodities, the Chief Minister also called upon the members of civil society and business community to report any instances of black-marketing.

Moulvi Riyaz ul Haq, Imaam o Khateeb, Asari Sharief Hazratbal, while speaking on the occasion, said, this challenging time underscores the vital message: unity, peace, and brotherhood. I pray for peace and prosperity of our nation and safety of its people, he said.

S. Paramjit Singh, President, Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Baramulla strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan on Gurudwara Sahib in Poonch. He appealed to the Government of India to take up this calculated and deliberate action by the neighbouring country to international forum and diplomatic level.

“This country is ours and we are of this country,” affirmed by S. Gurmeet Singh Bali, Secretary, GPC Srinagar.

Javid Ahmed Tenga, President, KCCI and Shahid Kamili, President, FCIK extended support from business and trade community to the Jammu Kashmir administration.

Revd. Vino Koul, Associate Priest, All Saints Church, Srinagar; Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi representing all J&K Anjum Sharie Shian and Parshotam Lal, Shiv Shakti Sewa Dal also called upon the people to remain united.

The meeting paid homage and observed a two-minute silence in the memory of civilians killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack and those martyred due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

