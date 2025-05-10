'Don't Move Out Of Your House, Stay Away From Windows', Warns Amritsar DC Amid Ceasefire Violations
A statement issued by DC Amritsar at 4.39 am on May 11 states.“By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on the road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities.”
Amritsar's DC issued these warnings and noted that although power has been restored, but the area remains on red alert. Another statement issued at 5.24 am reads,“We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic.”
