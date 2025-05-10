Roanoke Earns Bee Campus USA Certification

The certification process was led by a team of environmental studies majors.

SALEM, Va., May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roanoke College is proud to announce that it's been certified as a Bee Campus USA site, recognizing its commitment to pollinator-friendly practices that support vital environmental needs.

Roanoke is the 200th college or university nationwide to join the Bee Campus USA movement. Its certification process was spearheaded by students majoring in environmental studies who were inspired to turn what they were learning into tangible action right here on campus.

"We wanted to show how even small changes can be part of a big impact," said James Hartmann '25, one of five students who proposed the project as part of their senor practicum, a course that challenged them to tackle a real-world issue.

Bee Campus USA is a national program designed to marshal the strengths of higher ed campuses to create better habitats for bees and other pollinators essential to our ecosystem. Collectively, pollinators support the growth of over 85% of flowering plants and 65% of agricultural crops. This year, a new study concluded that one in five pollinators in North America is at an elevated risk of extinction.

As part of its Bee Campus USA certification, Roanoke reaffirmed its commitment to pro-pollinator landscape management practices, including the use of native plants on campus. Hartmann and classmates also added a pollinator plant section to the campus garden, where the Roanoke College Beekeeping Society maintains a hive and plans to add a second one next month.

Pollinator habitats also are supported on Elizabeth Campus, where the Roanoke College Environment Center is restoring about five acres of meadows, woods, and creek swales. In 2024, it was able to install bat houses and bee houses, thanks to grants from the National Wildlife Federation, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom College and University Grant Program, and the Virginia Environmental Endowment Community Conservation Program.

"Bee Campus USA certification is a wonderful acknowledgment of the work our campus is doing to create a healthier environment for pollinators," said Professor Kathy O'Neill, chair of environmental studies at Roanoke. "Pollinators play a crucial role in our ecosystems, and we're proud to be part of a national effort to protect them."

