India, Pakistan Reach Ceasefire -- But Trade Claims Of Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: India and Pakistan traded accusations of ceasefire violations early Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the neighbouring countries had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

India's foreign secretary said Pakistan had committed "repeated violations" of the truce and that it was retaliating, while Pakistan said it "remains committed" to the ceasefire and that its forces were handling "violations by India" with "responsibility and restraint."

Earlier, AFP staff in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir reported hearing a series of loud explosions. A senior official in Pakistani-run Kashmir told AFP that "intermittent exchange of fire is ongoing" across the de facto border in the contested region, the Line of Control (LoC).

More details were not immediately available, and it was not possible to independently verify the claims.

On Saturday, Pakistan and India had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks which killed at least 60 people and saw thousands of civilians flee their homes along their border as well as in divided Kashmir.

The news had been surprisingly announced by Trump.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump posted.

India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri had said earlier that both sides would "stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea" with effect from 5:00 pm (1130 GMT).

He later accused Pakistan of "repeated violations" and said the Indian armed forces "are giving an adequate and appropriate response."

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said Pakistan "remains committed to faithful implementation" of the truce.

Accusing India of committing its own violations, it said Pakistan's forces "are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint."

It called for ceasefire issues to be handled "through communication at appropriate levels" and urged troops on the ground to also exercise restraint.

On X, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country "appreciates" the US intervention.

"Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability," he wrote.