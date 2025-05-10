Toulouse's Ntamack Suffers Concussion In Top 14 Clash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Marseille: Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack was forced off with concussion during his team's Top 14 clash against Toulon on Saturday.

Ntamack went off after 19 minutes in reigning French and European champions Toulouse's match against Toulon, and was replaced by Paul Graou following an alert from his connected mouthguard.

Ntamack did not return to the pitch, the 26-year-old having failed the concussion protocol procedure.

Television footage showed the France international returning directly to the locker room at Marseille's Velodrome stadium.

Since November, mouthguards have been worn by all players in the Top 14.

In the event of a violent impact, the mouthguard sends an alert signal.

The affected player then goes off to undergo a protocol to determine if he has indeed suffered a concussion.