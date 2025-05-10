Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BREAKING: India Breaches Ceasefire With Unprovoked Firing Along Loc: Pakistan Security Sources

2025-05-10 07:13:16
Islamabad: Pakistani security sources said on Saturday Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), describing it as a breach of a recently announced ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

