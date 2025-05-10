Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Temporary Closure On Corniche Road

Temporary Closure On Corniche Road


2025-05-10 07:13:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced a temporary road closure on Corniche Road and roads leading to it, from Ras Abu Aboud Intersection to Mohammed Bin Thani Street Intersection, tomorrow May 11, from 5:30am to 8:30am.

MoI advised commuters to follow traffic signs and to use alternative roads.

Read Also
  • Department of Meteorology warns of poor horizontal visibility tonight

MENAFN10052025000063011010ID1109532643

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search