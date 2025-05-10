Temporary Closure On Corniche Road

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced a temporary road closure on Corniche Road and roads leading to it, from Ras Abu Aboud Intersection to Mohammed Bin Thani Street Intersection, tomorrow May 11, from 5:30am to 8:30am. MoI advised commuters to follow traffic signs and to use alternative roads.

