Zelensky, Macron, Starmer Honor Fallen Ukrainian Warriors At Wall Of Remembrance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance for the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

Following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Zelensky, Macron, and Starmer took a joint walk in central Kyiv.

The leaders visited the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square, laid flowers, and honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainian warriors.

Macron and Starmer praised the heroism and courage of Ukrainians who gave their lives in defense of their country.

The leaders also viewed an exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment and then walked down the street to St. Sophia's Cathedral.

Throughout the walk, they were accompanied by a guide who shared insights into the past and present of the Ukrainian capital.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the Prime Ministers of the UK and Poland, Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, arrived in Kyiv.

