Polish Police Investigating Death Of Ukrainian Man In Kraków Hotel Media

Polish Police Investigating Death Of Ukrainian Man In Kraków Hotel Media
Police are considering the possibilities of murder and suicide, with the exact circumstances being clarified by the ongoing investigation, reports Ukrinform, citing Polskie Radio .
“In a hotel located in one of the dormitories on Reymonta Street in Kraków, the bodies of two men were discovered. The hotel staff reported the incident to the police after finding the bodies in one of the rooms,” the report states.
According to Katarzyna Cisło, spokesperson for the Voivodeship Police Headquarters, one of the deceased is a 58-year-old man who had been living in the room for the past two years. The second man also had identification documents, but his identity has not yet been definitively confirmed. Preliminary data suggests he was also 58 years old.
“The deceased whose identity has already been confirmed is a citizen of Ukraine. Law enforcement is continuing investigative actions to determine the circumstances of the tragedy,” the statement reads.Read also: Polish police officer charged over death of Ukrainian citize
It is noted that preliminary findings suggest that at least one of the men may have been murdered, while the other likely committed suicide. The exact time and cause of death are to be determined by forensic experts.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in late December a fire broke out in a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, resulting in the deaths of three foreigners, including a Ukrainian citizen.
