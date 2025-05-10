Polish Police Investigating Death Of Ukrainian Man In Kraków Hotel Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The bodies of two men were found in a hotel in Kraków, according to police, one of them was a citizen of Ukraine, while the identity of the second is still being established.

Police are considering the possibilities of murder and suicide, with the exact circumstances being clarified by the ongoing investigation, reports Ukrinform, citing Polskie Radio .

“In a hotel located in one of the dormitories on Reymonta Street in Kraków, the bodies of two men were discovered. The hotel staff reported the incident to the police after finding the bodies in one of the rooms,” the report states.

According to Katarzyna Cisło, spokesperson for the Voivodeship Police Headquarters, one of the deceased is a 58-year-old man who had been living in the room for the past two years. The second man also had identification documents, but his identity has not yet been definitively confirmed. Preliminary data suggests he was also 58 years old.

“The deceased whose identity has already been confirmed is a citizen of Ukraine. Law enforcement is continuing investigative actions to determine the circumstances of the tragedy,” the statement reads.

It is noted that preliminary findings suggest that at least one of the men may have been murdered, while the other likely committed suicide. The exact time and cause of death are to be determined by forensic experts.

