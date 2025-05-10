Norway Allocates Almost EUR 50M To UN Agency To Help Ukrainian Refugees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Norway is providing NOK 580 million (more than EUR 49 million) to the efforts of the UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR) to assist refugees, internally displaced people and other people in Ukraine and Moldova who are affected by the war.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the Norwegian government, Ukrinform reports.

Of this amount, NOK 530 million (over EUR 45 million) will be allocated to UNHCR's work in Ukraine, and NOK 50 million (over EUR 4.2 million) will be allocated to Moldova.

“UNHCR is one of our most important humanitarian partners in Ukraine. At a time when international humanitarian support is declining even as humanitarian needs are rising as a result of Russia's war, I am pleased that Norway can provide a vital contribution to UNHCR's work to help internally displaced people and other vulnerable individuals who have been affected by the war,” said Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

It is stressed that close to 7 million Ukrainians have fled the country. A further 3.8 million are internally displaced. A full 76 % of the refugees are women and children.

“Russia's war of aggression continues unabated. In the past few months there have been reports of a growing number of dead and injured among the civilian population, including children. Ukrainians living on the front line are fleeing their homes in search of safety. At the same time, recent attacks on the capital Kyiv are having an impact on people far from the front line as well,” said Eide.

Since 2022, Norway has contributed more than NOK 900 million (over EUR 70 million) to UNHCR initiatives in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, and is one of the largest donors to the agency's efforts.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), April this year became the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since September 2024, primarily due to Russia's widespread use of ballistic missiles. The UN reported at least 209 civilians killed and 1,146 injured in April.

